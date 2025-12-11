

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adobe is ramping up its AI strategy by integrating key features from Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat right into ChatGPT.



This means users can now ask the chatbot to handle tasks like editing images, applying effects, modifying PDFs, or even animating design elements, all using Adobe's tools behind the scenes.



With Photoshop, ChatGPT can make adjustments to specific areas of images, like blurring or removing backgrounds, changing brightness and contrast, or applying effects using sliders.



The Express integration allows users to access existing designs, whip up themed visuals, tweak layouts, or animate different elements. Plus, with Acrobat's support, users can merge files, edit text, or pull tables from PDFs.



If users want to dive deeper into features or prefer to do edits themselves, they can easily switch over to Adobe's full apps at any time.



Adobe mentions that these new features are being rolled out globally on ChatGPT for desktop, web, and iOS, while currently on Android, only Express is available, with Photoshop and Acrobat coming soon.



This update comes after a year filled with significant AI releases from Adobe, including new assistants for Photoshop and Express and the preview of their cross-app AI bot called Project Moonlight.



As more third-party apps integrate with ChatGPT, there's increasing competition for users' attention within the chatbot, with Adobe now joining the ranks of Canva, Spotify, Expedia, and Figma.



