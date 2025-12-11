

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see revisions to its October industrial production data, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The data is expected to be unrevised, higher by 1.4 percent on month.



Singapore will see Q3 figures for unemployment; the jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.0 percent.



Malayia will release October figures for industrial production; in September, production was up 5.7 percent on year.



New Zealand will see November results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in October, the PMI score was 51.4.



