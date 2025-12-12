Lir Life Sciences Corp.: LIR Life Sciences Files Provisional Patent Application for Needle-Free Delivery of GLP/GIP-Based Obesity Therapies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN: A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a provisional patent application intended to cover a needle-free delivery platform for GLP/GIP[1]-based therapies used in obesity and metabolic disease. LIR filed the provisional patent application titled "Transdermal and Lingual Delivery System for GLP-1 Inhibitors" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing is intended to protect LIR's approach to delivering these therapies through the skin, with the goal of replacing or reducing the need for injections.

The provisional application describes how established GLP/GIP drugs for obesity and type 2 diabetes can be paired with proprietary carrier technology to cross the outer layer of the skin and reach the bloodstream at therapeutic levels. This includes transdermal formats such as patches, creams or gels. The filing encompasses both the specific compositions and the methods of administration for GLP/GIP-based therapies and related peptide drugs.

From a development perspective, this provisional patent application is intended to support LIR's broader strategy to build a platform, rather than a single product. By focusing on the GLP/GIP class as a whole, the technology is intended to be compatible with multiple existing and future GLP- and GIP-based medicines, and to support potential combination products.

The provisional application also complements the Company's ongoing preclinical program, including the controlled comparative mouse study recently announced by LIR (see Company press release December 10, 2025). That study is designed to test whether a CPP-enabled, skin-applied formulation of a GLP/GIP-based therapy can achieve meaningful biological activity in a small animal model using a standard glucose tolerance test. Data from such studies are expected to inform final formulation choices and to support the transition from provisional protection into longer-term patent coverage and potential IND-enabling work.

For patients and health systems, the long-term objective of this program is to make high impact GLP/GIP-based obesity treatments easier to start and easier to stay on. Needle-free, skin-applied options could reduce the burden of repeated injections, improve adherence in real-world use and expand access in settings where injectable programs are more difficult to sustain.

"Filing of this provisional patent application is a step towards securing protection for our delivery platform, which is essential as we progress the design of formulations capable of moving GLP/GIP-based therapies through the skin and into systemic circulation," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

[1]GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) are both gut hormones called incretins, which are released after eating. They both work by stimulating the pancreas to release more insulin, which helps lower blood sugar levels.

