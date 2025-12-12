

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to more than a 2-month low of 1.1762 against the euro, near 2-month low of 1.3438 against the pound and a multi-week low of 0.7924 against the franc.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 154.94 against the yen, near 3-month low of 1.3757 against the loonie and more than a 2-month low of 0.5831 against the kiwi.



The greenback edged down to 0.6679 against the aussie, from an early 2-day high of 0.6626.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.37 against the pound, 0.77 against the franc, 151.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 0.69 against the aussie.



