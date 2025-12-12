Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 24, 2025 (the "Prior Release"), it has completed the acquisition of 51% issued and outstanding shares of 1461433 B.C. Ltd ("Privco"), a BC private company that holds a 100% interest in and to the Baker Lake Uranium Project located in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut (the "Acquisition"). The closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing") was carried out pursuant to a Definitive Share Purchase Agreement among the Company, Privco, and the shareholders of Privco (the "Vendors") dated November 23, 2025.

In consideration for the Acquisition, on Closing, the Company issued 5,599,998 common ("Shares") to the Vendors. No new control blocks were created upon the completion of the Acquisition.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws and the approval process implemented by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Shares issued as consideration for the Acquisition are subject to resale restrictions whereby they may not be before the date that is the later of (i) four months and one day after the distribution date; and (ii) 10 days following the date on which the issuer files its next audited annual financial statements in the normal course.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company intends to pay a finder's fee of up to a total of $139,999.95 to an arm's length finder.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 51% owned Baker Lake Uranium Project consists of 83 contiguous claims in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, covering 619 km². Exploration has defined a 75 km unconformity with multiple uranium targets, supported by modern drilling and airborne geophysical surveys. Bayridge has also earned a 40% Interest in the 1,337 ha Waterbury East project, that is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

