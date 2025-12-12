

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF) on Friday said the Federal and New South Wales governments have begun assessing potential pathways to ensure a stable and competitively priced power supply for Tomago Aluminium - the joint venture it co-owns with CSR and Hydro Aluminium - once the smelter's current electricity agreement ends in 2028.



The company said the move follows ongoing discussions with both levels of government as it looks to plan for its long-term energy requirements once the current contract expires.



Chief Executive Officer Jerome Dozol said, 'Today's development represents a significant milestone in our ongoing engagement with many stakeholders working towards this shared goal. It reflects our collective recognition of the importance of maintaining local manufacturing capability in Australia.'



