

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in October, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Industrial production climbed 1.5 percent monthly in October, slower than the 2.6 percent recovery in September. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed an increase of 1.4 percent.



Shipments grew 1.7 percent over the month, and inventories logged an increase of 0.4 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio declined by 2.3 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production climbed 1.6 percent versus a 3.8 percent growth in the prior month.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 3.3 percent, following a 2.5 percent increase a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News