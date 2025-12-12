

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to nearly a 35-year low of 182.86 against the euro and a record low of 196.00 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 182.64 and 195.61, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slid to 208.66 and 155.81 from yesterday's closing quotes of 208.31 and 155.59, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the franc, 210.00 against the pound and 159.00 against the greenback.



