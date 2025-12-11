Anzeige
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Mondelez International, Inc.: Mondelez International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 per share

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025.

About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:Tracey Noe
+1-847-943-5678
news@mdlz.com

