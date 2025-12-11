Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.: Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 21,827,549 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.44 per share, which includes 2,847,071 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $402.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 5, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities.

Contacts:



Investors

Mia Tobias

ir@dyne-tx.com

781-317-0353

Media



Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938