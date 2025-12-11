Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918239 | ISIN: US44107P1049 | Ticker-Symbol: HMT
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 16:56
15,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,50009:18
15,40015,50007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2025 22:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.: Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend and Special Dividend on Common Stock

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the "Company"), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. In addition, the Company announced a special dividend of $0.15 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.95 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.