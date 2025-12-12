EssilorLuxottica to acquire Signifeye,

further growing its ophthalmology clinics footprint

Paris, France (12 December 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announced today the acquisition of Signifeye, a leading Belgian ophthalmology platform delivering top-tier patient care across 15 eye centers and clinics in the Flanders region.

The transaction comes soon after the recent acquisition of Optegra, a fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform in Europe operating over 70 clinics in the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands. While strengthening Optegra's position in Europe, it also advances EssilorLuxottica's med-tech trajectory and its ambition to pioneer the most advanced, integrated and expert-driven medical model, capable of addressing the full continuum of need, from prevention and early detection to specialized clinical management.

Offering both medically necessary ophthalmic treatments and elective vision procedures, the Signifeye platform provides the full spectrum of eye healthcare services. In line with Optegra, Signifeye has built a reputation for clinical excellence in the private sector, trusted care and industry-leading outcomes.

"With Signifeye joining EssilorLuxottica's ecosystem, we strengthen our ability to deliver truly end-to-end eye care and redefine what medical excellence can be across the entire patient journey. By combining our medical and scientific innovation capabilities with Signifeye's proven clinical excellence, we can meaningfully enhance the patient experience and empower people to live their best lives," commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

"Joining forces with EssilorLuxottica and Optegra marks a transformative chapter for Signifeye. By combining their global leadership in vision care with our commitment to patient care and clinical excellence, we look forward to building the future of eye care together," added Kathleen Moons, Chief Executive Officer at Signifeye.

The transaction is expected to close by Q1 2026.