Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: A2QPLC | ISIN: CA38071H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LS0
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 21:41
3,516 Euro
+0,80 % +0,028
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 08:40 Uhr
128 Leser
Gold Royalty Corp.: Gold Royalty Completes Pedra Branca Royalty Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 8, 2025, it has completed its acquisition of a royalty (the "Royalty") on the Pedra Branca operating copper and gold mine ("Pedra Branca"), currently owned and operated by a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited (the "Transaction").

The Royalty consists of a 25% NSR on gold and a 2% NSR on copper and other products produced from the Pedra Branca mine, comprising the Pedra Branca West and Pedra Branca East areas, and the former Antas North mine which has been fully depleted.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.