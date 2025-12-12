Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in November

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 12.12.2025 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 3.9% in November, or by 0.8% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales increased by 3.9% in November, and sales grew in all divisions. The positive development seen in ‌K‍‌‍ ‌Group grocery stores and Onninen Finland in Q3 continued in November when taking into account the calendar effect. In car trade, sales grew in used cars and decreased in new cars and services. The number of delivery days was down by one year-on-year in all divisions - depending on the division, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on monthly sales" says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.



Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €538.5 million in November, up by 2.2%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 4.0%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales decreased by 5.8%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €405.0 million in November, up by 7.4%. In comparable terms, division sales decreased by 0.8%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 17.4%, or increased by 0.6% in comparable terms. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/‍S as of 1 June 2025. Sales in technical trade decreased by 1.9% in comparable terms. Sales for the division decreased in comparable terms by 0.7% in Finland, 1.0% in Sweden and 4.2% in Norway, and increased by 0.4% in Denmark.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €109.9 million in November, representing an increase of 0.1%. Car trade sales were at last year's level in comparable terms; sales decreased in new cars and services, and increased in used cars. Sports trade sales increased by 1.0%.

Kesko Group sales in November 2025 totalled €1,051.5 million, representing an increase of 3.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in November 2025:

November 2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 440.8 +4.1 +4.1 Kespro 97.7 -5.8 -5.8 Grocery trade, total 538.5 +2.2 +2.2 Building and home improvement trade 208.0 +17.4 +0.6 Technical trade 203.2 -1.3 -1.9 Building and technical trade, total 405.0 +7.4 -0.8 Car trade 94.6 -0.0 -0.0 Sports trade 15.3 +1.0 +1.0 Car trade, total 109.9 +0.1 +0.1 Common functions and eliminations -1.9 Grand total 1,051.5 +3.9 +0.8 Finland, total 802.0 +1.3 +1.3 Other countries, total 249.5 +13.1 -0.8 Grand total 1,051.5 +3.9 +0.8

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-November 2025:

1.1.-30.11.2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 4,846.4 +1.5 +1.5 Kespro 1,097.1 -0.7 -0.7 Grocery trade, total 5,943.5 +1.1 +1.1 Building and home improvement trade 2,392.0 +13.7 +2.0 Technical trade 2,197.3 +0.8 +0.5 Building and technical trade, total 4,519.8 +7.0 +1.1 Car trade 1,106.9 +15.2 +14.1 Sports trade 159.6 +0.1 +0.1 Car trade, total 1,266.3 +13.0 +12.1 Common functions and eliminations -22.0 Grand total 11,707.6 +4.5 +2.2 Finland, total 9,090.2 +2.3 +2.1 Other countries, total 2,617.4 +13.3 +2.5 Grand total 11,707.6 +4.5 +2.2

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. Davidsen Koncernen A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2024. The acquisition of Autotalo Lohja in Finland was completed on 1 September 2024. Eight K-Rauta stores in Sweden were transferred under the K-Bygg chain in October-November 2024, and the operations of the K-Rauta chain in Sweden were discontinued at the end of 2024. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in November 2025 compared to November 2024:

November January-November Grocery trade -1 -2 Kespro -1 -3 Building and technical trade, Finland -1 -3 Building and technical trade, Sweden -1 -3 Building and technical trade, Norway -1 -1 Building and technical trade, Denmark -1 -2 Car trade service business -1 -3

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

