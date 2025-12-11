Loomis AB: Loomis announces impairment of goodwill and provisions in the fourth quarter 2025

In connection with the annual impairment testing, Loomis has assessed a need to record a non-cash impairment charge of goodwill of approximately SEK 320 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, Loomis has identified the need to make a provision regarding the ongoing legal dispute in Denmark. Both of these items have no impact on revenues or operating profit (EBITA)1).

Loomis conducts an annual testing of goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets. In line with the outcome of this year's test, the company plans to recognize a non-cash impairment charge of approximately SEK 320 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily related to the UK. As communicated in the interim report for the third quarter, the UK business was impacted by the ATM market consolidation, which has impacted future business projections.

Loomis also plans to make an additional provision in the fourth quarter of approximately SEK 40 million following a court ruling in the previously communicated legal dispute in Denmark that has been ongoing since 2018. All parts of this lawsuit have now entered the next phase, where the question of damages will be addressed in a separate process.

Both the impairment charge and the provision will be recognized as items affecting comparability in segment Europe and Latin America in the fourth quarter. There is no impact on revenues and operating profit (EBITA). The final charges will be reported and audited in connection with the full-year report for 2025, which will be published on February 4, 2026.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

