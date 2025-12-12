

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased in November to the lowest level in four months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate decreased to 8.2 percent in November from 8.9 percent in October. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 7.4 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased to 470,400 persons in November from 509,100 persons in October.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 23.8 percent in November, up from 22.7 percent in October.



Meanwhile, the employment rate climbed to 69.0 percent in November from 68.2 percent in the prior month.



