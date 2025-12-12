

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced the official launch of Robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai on the Uber app. WeRide Robotaxis will be available on the Uber app in locations across Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two of Dubai's popular tourist zones. Tawasul will be the main fleet operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform, providing fleet management services.



Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide said: 'We are expanding rapidly across the Middle East and globally, driven by our vision to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis by 2030.'



