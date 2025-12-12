

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in November, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation came in at 0.9 percent in November, the same as in October. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



Inflation based on services eased to 2.2 percent in November from 2.4 percent. This was offset by a 0.6 percent decrease in costs for manufactured products versus a 0.5 percent fall in October.



Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices slowed to 4.6 percent from 5.6 percent, and food price inflation rose marginally to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index edged down 0.2 percent, in line with the estimate, reversing October's 0.1 percent increase.



Core inflation softened to 1.0 percent from 1.2 percent in October, data showed.



EU harmonized inflation came in at 0.8 percent, the same as in October as estimated.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent, as estimated, after a 0.1 percent rise in October.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News