

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to 9-day lows of 0.8775 against the euro and 1.0631 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8761 and 1.0651, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.3369 an 208.23 from early highs of 1.3400 and 208.73, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.89 against the euro, 1.04 against the franc, 1.31 against the greenback and 203.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News