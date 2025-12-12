

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 'Architects of AI' were named TIME's Person Of The Year Thursday, with the magazine citing 2025 as when the potential of artificial intelligence 'roared into view' with no turning back.



Time said that AI is touching all aspects of our lives from the economy to schooling.



In his letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs said, 'This was the year when artificial intelligence's full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out... This year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI.'



He added, 'For these reasons, we recognize a force that has dominated the year's headlines, for better or for worse. For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME's 2025 Person of the Year.'



The magazine is releasing two worldwide covers that visualize this technological revolution and include a few of the key players driving it.



One of the 2025 TIME Person of the Year issues features the letters AI, the abbreviation for artificial intelligence, under construction; and another shows AI tech giants, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, xAI founder Elon Musk and AMD CEO Lisa Su.



The cover story was reported through dozens of interviews with executives, computer scientists, economists, politicians, artists, investors, teenagers and grieving families and features exclusive interviews with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Baidu CEO Robin Li, among others.



The December 29, 2025 Person of the Year issue of TIME will be available on newsstands beginning December 19.



TIME has also named its 2025 CEO Of The Year (Neal Mohan), Entertainer Of The Year (Leonardo DiCaprio), Athlete Of The Year (A'ja Wilson), and Breakthrough Of The Year (KPop Demon Hunters).



Person of the Year is an annual issue of the American news magazine and website Time featuring a person, group, idea, or object that 'for better or for worse ...has done the most to influence the events of the year'.



Despite the name, the title is not just granted to individuals. Pairs of people such as married couples and political opponents, classes of people, and inanimate objects have all been selected for the special year-end issue.



