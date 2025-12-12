

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New analysis from the World Health Organization's global expert committee on vaccine safety has found that, based on available evidence, there is no link between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders, or ASD. The conclusion reaffirms WHO's position that childhood vaccines do not cause autism.



The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, established in 1999, brings together international experts to provide independent and authoritative scientific advice to WHO on global vaccine safety related priorities.



The latest analysis focused first on the relationship between thiomersal-containing vaccines and ASD, and the association between vaccines in general and ASD. Evidence based on 31 primary research studies, published between January 2010 and August 2025, including data from multiple countries, strongly supports the positive safety profile of vaccines used during childhood and pregnancy, and confirms the absence of a causal link with ASD.



The experts' panel also assessed the review of potential health risks associated with vaccines with aluminum adjuvants. GACVS reaffirmed its previous conclusions from 2002, 2004 and 2012: vaccines, including those with thiomersal and/or aluminum, do not cause autism.



WHO advised all national authorities to rely on the latest science and ensure vaccine policies are grounded in the strongest available evidence.



