

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to protect American AI innovation from an inconsistent and costly compliance regime resulting from varying State laws.



The Order directs the Attorney General to establish an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge unconstitutional, preempted, or otherwise unlawful State AI laws that harm innovation.



The Order directs the Secretary of Commerce to publish an evaluation of State AI laws that conflict with national AI policy priorities and withhold non-deployment Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding from any State with such AI laws. Other agencies are directed to consider whether to make an absence of similar laws, or a policy of enforcement discretion with respect to any existing such laws, a condition of applicable discretionary grant programs.



The Order instructs the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission to take actions that will limit States' ability to force AI companies to deceive consumers, including determining whether laws that force companies to embed DEI into their models cause those companies to violate the Federal Trade Commission Act, and considering whether to adopt a Federal reporting and disclosure standard for AI models.



The Order calls for the development of a national AI legislative framework that would preempt State AI laws that stifle innovation.



State legislatures have introduced over 1,000 different AI bills, creating a patchwork of rules, disclosures, and reporting requirements, the White House says.



States such as California and Colorado are considering requiring AI companies to censor outputs and insert left-wing ideology in their programming.



