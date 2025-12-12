Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that the Company's shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ESAF, positioning the Company as the first publicly traded pure-play synthetic fuel company in the world.





"Listing on the TSXV marks a pivotal moment for Syntholene as we embark on our mission to deliver high-performance and capital-efficient synthetic fuel to the airline industry and beyond," stated Syntholene CEO Dan Sutton. "Our team is excited to share Syntholene's objectives with investors, build lasting partnerships, and take our place in the rapid growth sector eFuel sector. We are ready to get to work to build an opportunity for shareholders to participate from day one of this new era for low-cost, high-performance, and carbon-neutral eFuels."

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Thermal Hybrid Production Process for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel ("eSAF" or "eFuel"), produced at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale. Syntholene's production pathway aims to drive emissions reduction into carbon negativity, and to actively reduce carbon in the atmosphere with every liter consumed.

eFuel Market

Synthetic aviation fuel is a clean, drop-in-ready jet fuel made from renewable power, green hydrogen, and captured CO2, offering up to 90% lower lifecycle emissions and helping airlines meet global decarbonization mandates without changing their aircraft engines or retrofitting.

The broader global aviation fuel market size was valued by Fortune Business Insights at USD 391.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 431.70 billion in 2024 to USD 819.73 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period (source).

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to expand from an estimated USD 2.06 billion in 2025 to approximately USD $25.62 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 65.5%.

Within these projections lies the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, the European Union's landmark mandate requiring airlines and fuel suppliers to adopt sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at all major EU and EU Economic Zone airports starting in 2025. The regulation sets binding, rising SAF blending requirements of 2% in 2025, 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035 and up to 70% by 2050, creating one of the world's largest guaranteed markets for clean jet fuel (Source).

The EU has also paired this demand-side measure with a supply-side subsidy, offering up to 6€ per liter to airlines that purchase eSAF specifically (Source: Reuters). The combination of mandated demand and subsidized supply underscores the EU's seriousness about bolstering the rapid scale-up of eSAF production from producers like Syntholene.

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

Syntholene's power-to-liquid strategy harnesses thermal energy to power proprietary integrations of hydrogen production and fuel synthesis. Syntholene has secured 20MW of dedicated energy to support the Company's upcoming demonstration facility and commercial scale-up.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the definitive agreement, successful implementation of the test facility, commercial scalability, technical and economic viability, anticipated geothermal power availability, anticipated benefit of eFuel, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to execute its business plan, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that there will be market adoption, and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

