Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces it has completed the initial cash payment and share issuance required under the amended acquisition agreement with Nevada Hills Gold LLC for the Seka mineral claims located in Nevada, USA.

The Company confirms that the US$100,000 cash payment has now been made and 250,000 common shares have been issued as required under the amended agreement. A second and final payment of US$100,000 cash and 250,000 common shares remains payable 15 months following TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

The Vendor will retain a 0.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on future mineral production, with potential buy-back terms to be negotiated, subject to Exchange policies.

The company confirms that this transaction was an arm's-length transaction, as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and no finders' fees were paid.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277828

SOURCE: Americore Resources Corp.