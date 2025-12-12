America250 Names Leidos First Founding Innovation Partner To Inspire the Next Generation of American Ingenuity

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, today announced a landmark partnership with Leidos that will help define how innovation is celebrated throughout the Semiquincentennial.

As an America250 Founding Innovation Partner, Leidos' involvement will ensure that American achievements in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, healthcare, space systems, and other pioneering fields shaping the nation's future are well spotlighted.

Leidos joins America250 in honoring the bold visionaries, veterans, and innovators who have propelled our nation forward over the past two and a half centuries while inspiring the next generation to carry that legacy forward.

"Leidos is driven by purpose, built on ingenuity, and dedicated to service - representing the very essence of American innovation," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "As we celebrate America's 250th birthday, our partnership with Leidos will showcase the power of innovation not just as a reflection of our past, but as a promise for our future. Together, we'll honor and inspire the inventors, dreamers, and doers who will define the next 250 years of America."

Leidos and America250 will collaborate on storytelling and educational initiatives that highlight American innovations and ingenuity. With nearly 20% of Leidos' workforce being veterans, the partnership will also honor America's former military servicemembers through programs that elevate their voices and recognize their enduring contributions to the nation's history and future.

"America's 250th anniversary is a unique moment to reflect on the innovations that have earned the United States of America its singular place in history and set the stage for the exceptional achievements this country will see in the coming centuries," said Leidos CEO Tom Bell. "We're deeply appreciative of America250's efforts and grateful for this opportunity as the first Founding Innovation Partner to help fuel the curiosity and creativity that will drive our nation's next chapter."

To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org. For more details on Leidos, visit www.leidos.com.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.





