

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation moderated slightly as initially estimated in November to the lowest level in seven months, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent annually in November, slower than the 2.3 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 28.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products moderated to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices eased to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation softened somewhat to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent versus a flat change in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation was 2.1 percent in November versus 2.0 percent in October, as estimated.



