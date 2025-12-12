Unforgettable Summer: A High School Student's Dive Into Lenovo's NAF Internship Program

Reflections on how Lenovo helps empower students by letting them develop and demonstrate real-world skills.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / This summer, 31 students from five local high schools joined Lenovo as interns at their Morrisville, NC headquarters through an engaging six-week program in partnership with the education nonprofit NAF. Although the interns came from different NAF academies -each with unique skills, goals, and ambitions - they all have one thing in common: a love for opportunity.

Now, two months after finishing the program, I'm more grateful than ever for the experience and the connections made.

"NAF prioritizes internships because real-world work experience is crucial for student success," said Sarina Mathai, Assistant Director of Partnerships for NAF. "Our Outcomes-Driven Work Based Learning approach focuses on three key outcomes: developing career goals, building Future Ready Skills through professional feedback, and creating meaningful connections with industry professionals. These activities offer students practical learning, while providing companies access to emerging talent and the opportunity to help develop America's future workforce."

Under the guidance of Community Engagement Manager Libby Richards, the interns were placed in different departments across Lenovo, some working independently, while others in groups. Whether it was creating reports, meeting with global clients, learning software tools, or contributing to engineering projects that have taken years to develop, we could all handle responsibilities that replicate real-world workplace tasks.

Beyond our daily roles, Lenovo teams ensured there was a plethora of chances to connect with staff to learn more about the company. Throughout the summer, interns attended events, meet-and-greets, and fairs where we spoke to professionals from all parts of Lenovo. These valuable conversations opened opportunities and exposure to career paths that we may not have previously considered.

Intern managers at Lenovo also recognized the value of these experiences, not just for the students, but the team as well.

"This is my third year as an intern manager, and I'm always impressed by the talented group of students that join us. They come to us full of energy and eager to gain new skills while supporting the team," said Lance Tryon, Inside Technical Sales Sr. Manager.

When a team invites new mindsets, it can create a space for creativity and unexpected breakthroughs.

"What stands out to us interns the most is the trust and respect given by staff members," said Chance, one of Lenovo's Community Engagement interns. "NAF interns are treated like true members of the Lenovo team in every setting: meeting rooms, parking lots, cafeterias, and every Teams chat."

Given the right tools and support to succeed, Lenovo interns had great luck with accomplishing their internship goals.

"This experience has been more than just a summer job, it's been a step towards my future career," said Amira, the Customer Experience Analyst Intern. "I'd like to thank everyone at Lenovo who took the time to mentor and support me throughout the program. The lessons that I've learned and the connections I've made will leave an impact well past the six weeks I spent at here."

After this year's internship came to a close, one thing was for certain: the impact of this experience is far more than just a summer job. The Lenovo partnership with NAF continues to empower students by letting us demonstrate real-world skills while constructing the bridge between education and industry. With each new class of interns, the future workforce grows stronger, one connection at a time.

