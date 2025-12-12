Cadrenal Therapeutics: Cadrenal's Anticoagulation Platform Is Expanding in a $40 Billion Market

PONTE VEDRA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CVKD ) believes it continues to be misread by the market. Yes, the Company is intentionally narrowly focused. However, the lane it occupies is among the most undertreated areas in medicine. Anticoagulation for difficult-to-treat patients has not seen meaningful reinvention in decades. Warfarin persists due to a lack of innovation. DOACs dominate because alternatives have not evolved. Cadrenal is stepping into that void with therapeutics being designed for the specific patient groups who struggle most with a 70-year-old drug (warfarin).

Tecarfarin, the Company's late-stage asset, is the kind of drug candidate you notice only after you understand how fragile the current standard really is. Patients with end-stage kidney disease plus atrial fibrillation and advanced comorbidities do not get predictable outcomes from existing anticoagulants. Tecarfarin was engineered to solve that problem. Stable. Controlled. Reversible. The design reflects clinical demands that have gone unanswered for years. This is where Cadrenal begins to differ. It is not trying to win a popularity contest. It is trying to find a better solution to the shortcomings of current therapies.

That shift has been visible since August. Cadrenal advanced manufacturing readiness. It added clinical depth inside the leadership ranks. And it expanded the pipeline in a way that instantly upgraded the company's strategic position. The acquisition of VLX-1005 , a Phase 2 program with Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia ("HIT"), is expected to be a game changer. It is a signal that Cadrenal intends to play on a larger scale.

Expansion That Changes the Stakes

With that, Cadrenal no longer behaves like a one-asset microcap. It behaves like a company constructing a multi-shot clinical platform inside the $40 billion anticoagulation market. The acquisition of a Factor XIa portfolio opened the door to acute hospital settings where safer, more controlled anticoagulation is urgently needed. When you combine that with tecarfarin's chronic-care positioning, you get a company with meaningful reach across multiple high-value treatment environments.

The addition of VLX-1005 further expands the pipeline. HIT is one of the most dangerous complications in hospital care, and treatment options remain limited. A Phase 2 asset with existing regulatory advantages gives Cadrenal an immediate foothold in a space where clinicians are hungry for better solutions. This kind of diversification is not common among companies of this size. It changes the conversation about Cadrenal's potential.

The valuation does not appear to have kept pace with the expansion. The stock still appears to trade as if the Company is a single-asset story with a narrow path ahead. Meanwhile, Cadrenal sits on a portfolio with three mechanistic approaches and multiple clinical catalysts. That gap between perception and reality is where opportunity usually forms. It does not stay open forever.

Underdog Periods Have an Expiration Date

Investors are beginning to rediscover the story. Still, it appears the market continues to price Cadrenal for what it was, not for what it is building. Companies that solve real problems in anticoagulation do not stay in microcap territory. Not when they have differentiated assets, expanding clinical programs, and designations that potentially derisk the regulatory pathway. Cadrenal has put all those elements in motion.

This could be the last period during which anyone can underestimate the Company. Tecarfarin is approaching Phase 3 trial readiness. VLX-1005 is entering a phase where clinical data becomes increasingly important. The Factor XIa platform gives the company hospital relevance that most microcaps never achieve. These are not theoretical advantages. They exist today. And bigger companies are hungry to add late-stage assets to their portfolios, and many of their drugs are coming off patent in this decade.

The underdog label still fits, but potentially not for long. Cadrenal is preparing for a set of milestones that are expected to lead to a reevaluation upon their arrival. The market has been slow to adjust, but pipelines like this eventually speak loudly. When Cadrenal's data hits, the story could flip from overlooked to obvious, and the window for catching the mispricing could close fast.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is developing differentiated products that bridge critical gaps in current acute and chronic anticoagulation management for rare and high-risk patient populations. It currently has three clinical-stage assets: VLX-1005, a first-in-class Phase 2 12-LOX Inhibitor for patients with HIT, tecarfarin, an oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) for chronic use in patients with kidney dysfunction or left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), and frunexian, a parenteral small-molecule Factor XIa antagonist for use in acute hospital settings. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

