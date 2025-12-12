Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by SmartCraft ASA ("SmartCraft" or the "Company") on 1 December 2025 regarding the contemplated relisting of SmartCraft from Euronext Oslo Børs to Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Relisting") and the announcement of a cross-border merger to effect the Relisting. Funds managed by Anabranch Capital Management, LP ("Anabranch") intend to vote in favour of the merger plan resolved by the boards of SmartCraft and its Swedish wholly owned subsidiary, SmartCraft Group AB (publ), to effect the Relisting at the Company's extraordinary general meeting planned for January 2025 (the "EGM"). Anabranch intends to vote with all Anabranch shares held at the Record Date for the EGM in favour of the relisting effected by the merger plan. Funds managed by Anabranch currently hold approximately 15.9 million shares in SmartCraft.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the authors and Anabranch Capital Management, LP as of the date referenced and are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions. These views are not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice. The information provided should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned nor a recommendation on how or if to vote or act, and should be construed only as an expression of how Anabranch Capital Management, LP currently intends to vote or act. This material is for informational purposes and should not be construed as a research report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251212094849/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Gasthalter/Phoebe Myers

Gasthalter Co.

212-257-4170