Aible Showcases Automated AI Agents to Manage Business Volatility with NVIDIA and HPE

Aible exhibited in NVIDIA's booths at HPE Discover Barcelona and AWS Re:Invent

Demonstrating Aible running air-gapped on NVIDIA DGX Spark, creating agents that can then be published to AWS to run serverless at scale or to HPE ProLiant Compute servers and HPE Private Cloud AI to run on private cloud

Key use cases include automated trend analytics that sift through millions of data patterns to pinpoint critical changes in customer purchase, spend, and inventory lifecycles

LAS VEGAS, NV and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025/ Aible, the Enterprise Agentic AI leader, today announced that it showcased how Agentic AI solutions are being rapidly deployed and optimized at scale, providing leaders with automated trend analysis to manage and mitigate business volatility. This year, at both AWS re:Invent, held December 1-5, 2025 in Las Vegas, as well as at HPE Discover, held December 3-4, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, Aible in collaboration with NVIDIA and HPE, featured how the joint solution empowers Global 2000 companies and government organizations to realize transformative business impact through the anticipation and management of business volatility.

Aible presented a demonstration of its "What's Changed and Why" use case which is used broadly across its customer base. Attendees of AWS re:Invent and HPE Discover Barcelona had the opportunity to experience first-hand how Aible, NVIDIA, and HPE together are transforming enterprise AI by enabling business teams through deployment of intelligent agents that learn and adapt within enterprise environments. Aible also featured live product demonstrations and customer success stories from Fortune 50 companies and government agencies at the NVIDIA booth at both events. A critical aspect to the revolutionary AI agents that can be launched in minutes is that they can auto-adjust and optimize to their enterprise with just business user feedback on their reasoning. The showcase featured how Aible leverages cutting edge NVIDIA technologies such as NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo Customizer, NVIDIA NeMo Evaluator, NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, NVIDIA Agent Intelligence Toolkit, and NVIDIA Dynamo as well as HPE ProLiant Compute server technologies or natively on customers' AWS accounts to optimize end-to-end agents. Now customers can build on any of these compatible platforms (NVIDIA DGX Spark, HPE Private Cloud AI, HPE ProLiant Compute servers, AWS Lambdas, AWS servers, and Amazon Redshift) and then publish agents to any of the others - significantly expanding customer choice and flexibility.

According to Arijit Sengupta, Founder & CEO of Aible, "AI agents today run on the Internet calling multiple models running on different servers. Individual models may be optimized for speed or operating cost - but the end-to-end agent certainly is not. Aible optimizes the end-to-end agent from Generative AI models to automated analysis of structured data to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to the user interface to fine-tuning on individual NVIDIA-powered servers. On the NVIDIA DGX Spark, all agent components including tools run at blazingly fast speeds on a single NVIDIA Grace Blackwell combined GPU-CPU superchip with shared memory, communicating synchronously without having to copy data back and forth."

"AI agents are becoming digital teammates that autonomously perceive, reason and act, empowering employees across industries," said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA's advanced agentic AI platforms and Aible's secure, business-user-friendly solutions, enterprises can confidently deploy, customize, and scale AI agents anywhere to transform productivity."

"At HPE, we're committed to making AI practical and accessible for enterprises," said Robin Braun, Vice President, AI and Hybrid Cloud Business Development at HPE. "Through the Unleash AI partner program and our work with Aible, customers can easily access pre-validated partner solutions and deploy specialized AI agents in minutes- whether on-premises, private cloud, or at the edge. Our goal is to remove barriers so IT teams can focus on creating value rather than managing complexity."

Optimizing End-to-End Agents on NVIDIA

At the NVIDIA GTC event earlier this year, Aible demonstrated how end-to-end agents running on a single physical server can be 2-5X faster than the same agent running distributed on the Internet. These integrations allow for unprecedented performance with enterprise-grade security, speed, and control. More details available here.

Aible Recognized as an Emerging Leader for Generative AI Engineering

Aible was recently recognized as an Emerging Leader for Generative AI Engineering in the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Engineering. According to the report, "Emerging Leaders typically possess visibility within the market as well as both strong features and future potential. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a fast-moving and evolving market. Emerging Leaders typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they may fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other more specialized segments."

Proven AI Impact at Enterprise and Government

Aible's platform is already being deployed by Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies to solve real business problems with measurable outcomes. These include recently featured customers at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, and a recording of that session is available here.

Enterprise business teams looking to see how Aible delivers value from AI agents can schedule a meeting here.

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized AI agents that are created and coached by business users at scale. CVS Health, Baptist Health, State of Nebraska, Verizon and others use AI agents from Aible to deliver measurable results across business areas including customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory or supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation in days - not months. The agentic AI platform is the fastest way for business users to automatically look across millions of patterns to surface enterprise insights with cutting-edge augmented analytics and GenAI. Uniquely, Aible gives business users full control of the AI agents by enabling them to provide feedback on the reasoning steps to drive higher accuracy, faster business alignment, and continuously improve performance across 1000s of enterprise use cases. Entirely implemented within the security of the enterprise's own cloud or at the edge, the end-to-end serverless AI platform is up to 200X more cost efficient. Learn more at www.aible.com.

