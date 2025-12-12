Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
+0,72 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,65019:35
Dow Jones News
12.12.2025 18:45 Uhr
280 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Dec-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

12 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    126.3559p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,945,792 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,795,784 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,795,784 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.3559p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
4              127.20          09:14:52         00365775941TRLO1     XLON 
 
4387             127.20          09:14:52         00365775942TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              127.60          09:16:05         00365776912TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              128.20          09:19:26         00365778696TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              128.20          09:19:26         00365778697TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             128.00          09:20:49         00365779353TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             127.40          09:24:33         00365781606TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             126.00          09:24:37         00365781617TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             126.00          09:34:43         00365788469TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             126.00          09:34:43         00365788470TRLO1     XLON 
 
719             126.00          09:34:43         00365788471TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             126.00          09:35:40         00365789293TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             126.00          09:38:39         00365791874TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             126.20          09:45:11         00365797356TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             126.20          09:45:12         00365797357TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             128.80          09:53:31         00365803770TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             128.80          09:53:31         00365803771TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             128.40          10:00:02         00365807104TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             128.20          10:00:04         00365807110TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             128.00          10:08:47         00365807427TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             127.80          10:08:49         00365807428TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             127.60          10:19:30         00365807877TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             127.40          10:37:29         00365808720TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             127.40          10:37:29         00365808721TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             126.80          10:37:30         00365808722TRLO1     XLON 
 
1325             128.00          11:00:54         00365809536TRLO1     XLON 
 
2005             127.60          11:16:29         00365810266TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             127.60          11:16:29         00365810267TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             127.60          11:16:37         00365810269TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             128.00          11:36:54         00365810925TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             128.20          11:54:46         00365811369TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             128.20          11:58:35         00365811469TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             128.20          12:06:26         00365811799TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             128.80          12:25:29         00365812305TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             128.60          12:40:09         00365812669TRLO1     XLON 
 
2524             128.60          12:40:09         00365812670TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             128.60          12:40:09         00365812671TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             128.00          12:46:05         00365812796TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             127.80          12:48:19         00365812850TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             127.40          13:04:13         00365813232TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             127.00          13:24:24         00365813709TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              127.00          13:24:24         00365813710TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             126.80          13:34:56         00365814133TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              126.80          13:34:56         00365814134TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             126.40          13:37:17         00365814203TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             126.40          13:46:51         00365814553TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.80          13:51:38         00365814827TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.80          13:51:38         00365814828TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             125.20          13:55:36         00365814958TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             125.40          13:56:14         00365814969TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             126.40          13:56:54         00365814984TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             126.40          13:56:54         00365814985TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             127.00          14:18:54         00365815920TRLO1     XLON 
 
1298             126.40          14:27:26         00365816259TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             126.20          14:27:29         00365816262TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             126.20          14:28:23         00365816293TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             127.20          14:38:31         00365817688TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             127.00          14:45:00         00365818261TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             127.00          14:45:00         00365818262TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             126.80          14:48:04         00365818403TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             126.80          14:48:04         00365818404TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             126.00          14:49:15         00365818510TRLO1     XLON 
 
1303             125.60          14:57:55         00365818920TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             125.80          14:59:05         00365818967TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             125.80          14:59:05         00365818968TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             125.60          15:06:47         00365819532TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             125.60          15:17:33         00365820305TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.60          15:19:53         00365820416TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             125.20          15:20:02         00365820428TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.