Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.12.25 | 15:29
1,380 Euro
-0,72 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,49019:11
Dow Jones News
09.12.2025 18:27 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Dec-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

9 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         25,328 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.20p 
 
                           123.5697p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,786,013 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,955,563 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,955,563 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.5697p                       25,328

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
52              123.80          12:26:53         00365062539TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             124.40          12:26:53         00365062540TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.40          12:26:53         00365062541TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             124.40          12:27:18         00365062555TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              124.20          12:27:18         00365062556TRLO1     XLON 
 
220             124.20          12:27:18         00365062557TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             124.00          12:29:53         00365062643TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             124.00          12:29:53         00365062644TRLO1     XLON 
 
1208             124.00          12:29:53         00365062645TRLO1     XLON 
 
1070             124.20          12:29:53         00365062646TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             124.20          12:30:02         00365062653TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.20          12:30:02         00365062654TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             123.80          13:02:00         00365064021TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.80          13:33:44         00365064852TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             123.80          13:34:14         00365064868TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             123.80          13:35:06         00365064886TRLO1     XLON 
 
337             124.00          13:49:15         00365065390TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.00          13:49:15         00365065391TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.80          14:05:30         00365066248TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              123.60          14:05:30         00365066249TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             123.60          14:05:32         00365066252TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              123.60          14:05:32         00365066253TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             123.80          14:05:38         00365066256TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.80          14:05:38         00365066257TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.80          14:05:38         00365066258TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             123.80          14:05:52         00365066266TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             123.80          14:05:55         00365066267TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             123.60          14:07:52         00365066431TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             123.80          14:44:45         00365068529TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             123.80          14:44:47         00365068530TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             123.60          14:49:39         00365068762TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              123.60          14:50:44         00365068821TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.00          14:59:32         00365069329TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             124.00          14:59:35         00365069332TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.60          14:59:35         00365069333TRLO1     XLON 
 
1678             123.60          15:01:29         00365069428TRLO1     XLON 
 
732             123.60          15:01:29         00365069429TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.60          15:01:45         00365069447TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.40          15:07:37         00365069882TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             123.40          15:08:34         00365069909TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             123.20          15:19:43         00365070916TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.00          15:42:07         00365072274TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              123.00          15:42:07         00365072275TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             123.00          15:42:07         00365072276TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.00          15:42:29         00365072294TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             122.80          15:42:29         00365072295TRLO1     XLON 
 
750             122.80          15:42:38         00365072297TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              122.80          15:42:38         00365072298TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             122.80          15:42:38         00365072299TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              122.80          15:42:38         00365072300TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              122.80          15:42:40         00365072301TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             122.80          15:42:40         00365072302TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             122.80          15:43:21         00365072334TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             122.60          15:48:42         00365072638TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.60          15:49:06         00365072687TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.40          15:55:28         00365073064TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              122.20          16:00:10         00365073451TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 410833 
EQS News ID:  2242784 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242784&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.