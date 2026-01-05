Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jan-2026 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 53,970 Highest price paid per share: 127.00p Lowest price paid per share: 123.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.4951p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,499,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,241,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,241,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.4951p 53,970

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1176 125.20 08:05:55 00368715961TRLO1 XLON 594 125.00 08:05:55 00368715962TRLO1 XLON 30 126.60 08:29:05 00368731120TRLO1 XLON 31 126.60 08:29:05 00368731121TRLO1 XLON 1232 126.80 08:31:19 00368732575TRLO1 XLON 1192 126.20 08:31:19 00368732576TRLO1 XLON 597 125.80 08:31:54 00368733006TRLO1 XLON 626 126.20 09:01:10 00368753608TRLO1 XLON 1516 127.00 09:10:12 00368760084TRLO1 XLON 610 126.40 09:10:13 00368760107TRLO1 XLON 300 126.60 09:25:23 00368771714TRLO1 XLON 303 126.60 09:25:23 00368771715TRLO1 XLON 300 126.80 09:32:56 00368776723TRLO1 XLON 589 127.00 09:35:00 00368778044TRLO1 XLON 1181 126.80 09:41:19 00368782220TRLO1 XLON 617 126.20 10:16:54 00368796088TRLO1 XLON 598 125.60 10:18:27 00368796311TRLO1 XLON 49 125.60 10:23:40 00368796567TRLO1 XLON 611 125.60 10:23:40 00368796568TRLO1 XLON 631 125.40 10:23:40 00368796569TRLO1 XLON 612 125.40 10:40:07 00368797181TRLO1 XLON 200 125.40 10:40:31 00368797189TRLO1 XLON 200 125.40 10:47:10 00368797519TRLO1 XLON 200 125.40 10:52:05 00368797721TRLO1 XLON 6 125.40 10:55:03 00368797800TRLO1 XLON 200 125.40 11:05:32 00368798234TRLO1 XLON 647 125.20 11:13:08 00368798581TRLO1 XLON 625 124.80 11:13:08 00368798582TRLO1 XLON 8 124.80 11:19:24 00368798819TRLO1 XLON 626 124.60 11:19:34 00368798824TRLO1 XLON 281 124.60 11:19:43 00368798830TRLO1 XLON 320 124.60 11:20:47 00368798917TRLO1 XLON 281 124.60 11:20:47 00368798918TRLO1 XLON 86 124.80 11:22:10 00368798990TRLO1 XLON 600 124.80 11:22:10 00368798991TRLO1 XLON 200 124.80 11:33:29 00368799446TRLO1 XLON 1785 124.60 11:33:29 00368799447TRLO1 XLON 535 124.60 11:56:48 00368800257TRLO1 XLON 59 124.60 11:56:48 00368800258TRLO1 XLON 594 124.20 12:07:00 00368800767TRLO1 XLON 640 124.20 13:33:20 00368803336TRLO1 XLON 611 123.80 13:40:00 00368803606TRLO1 XLON 300 123.80 13:40:27 00368803620TRLO1 XLON 600 123.60 13:40:27 00368803621TRLO1 XLON 43 123.60 13:40:27 00368803622TRLO1 XLON 163 123.80 13:40:27 00368803623TRLO1 XLON 227 123.60 13:41:18 00368803647TRLO1 XLON 416 123.60 13:41:18 00368803648TRLO1 XLON 198 123.80 13:49:37 00368803972TRLO1 XLON 432 123.60 13:53:30 00368804046TRLO1 XLON 211 123.60 13:56:18 00368804154TRLO1 XLON 348 123.60 13:56:18 00368804155TRLO1 XLON 197 123.80 13:58:01 00368804203TRLO1 XLON 19 123.80 13:59:27 00368804242TRLO1 XLON 38 123.80 14:00:07 00368804254TRLO1 XLON 73 124.00 14:09:41 00368804652TRLO1 XLON 421 124.40 14:18:56 00368805326TRLO1 XLON 419 124.40 14:18:56 00368805327TRLO1 XLON 200 124.40 14:18:56 00368805328TRLO1 XLON 535 124.60 14:19:50 00368805363TRLO1 XLON 614 124.00 14:25:50 00368805602TRLO1 XLON 614 124.00 14:25:50 00368805603TRLO1 XLON 49 124.80 14:40:01 00368806901TRLO1 XLON 3479 125.40 14:40:10 00368806912TRLO1 XLON 5253 125.40 14:40:10 00368806913TRLO1 XLON 592 125.40 14:40:29 00368806931TRLO1 XLON 16 125.40 14:40:29 00368806932TRLO1 XLON 582 125.40 14:40:44 00368806945TRLO1 XLON 44 125.40 14:40:44 00368806946TRLO1 XLON 614 125.40 14:40:59 00368806967TRLO1 XLON 598 125.40 14:41:31 00368807005TRLO1 XLON 70 125.20 14:44:50 00368807161TRLO1 XLON 598 125.40 14:45:07 00368807175TRLO1 XLON 93 125.00 14:47:35 00368807290TRLO1 XLON 1101 125.00 14:47:35 00368807291TRLO1 XLON 1847 125.20 14:56:54 00368807840TRLO1 XLON 497 125.60 15:13:33 00368808811TRLO1 XLON 447 125.80 15:14:04 00368808839TRLO1 XLON 248 126.00 15:24:45 00368809505TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 15:24:45 00368809506TRLO1 XLON 613 126.00 15:34:33 00368810061TRLO1 XLON 612 126.00 15:34:33 00368810062TRLO1 XLON 613 126.00 15:34:33 00368810063TRLO1 XLON 591 126.60 15:42:51 00368810475TRLO1 XLON 762 126.20 15:45:19 00368810566TRLO1 XLON 444 126.20 15:45:19 00368810567TRLO1 XLON 100 126.40 15:47:36 00368810655TRLO1 XLON 602 126.40 15:58:09 00368811220TRLO1 XLON 225 126.80 16:13:21 00368812152TRLO1 XLON 1225 126.60 16:17:20 00368812451TRLO1 XLON 1225 126.80 16:17:20 00368812452TRLO1 XLON 200 126.80 16:17:52 00368812478TRLO1 XLON 470 127.00 16:18:10 00368812489TRLO1 XLON 584 127.00 16:18:10 00368812490TRLO1 XLON 1209 126.60 16:18:26 00368812509TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 413780 EQS News ID: 2254928 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254928&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 11:53 ET (16:53 GMT)