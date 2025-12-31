Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Dec-2025 / 13:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

31 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  31 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         13,013 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.9560p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,384,785 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,356,791 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,356,791 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.9560p                       13,013

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
609             125.80          08:44:02         00368116068TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             125.60          08:46:31         00368118748TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             125.60          08:46:31         00368118749TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             125.60          08:55:24         00368132526TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             126.00          09:17:31         00368163745TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             125.80          09:17:31         00368163746TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             125.80          09:17:31         00368163747TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             125.80          09:17:35         00368163787TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             126.00          09:47:41         00368200755TRLO1     XLON 
 
4835             126.00          09:47:41         00368200756TRLO1     XLON 
 
1186             126.00          09:47:55         00368201046TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             125.80          10:59:04         00368215088TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             125.40          11:02:10         00368215250TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             126.00          11:27:53         00368215679TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.20          11:34:18         00368215855TRLO1     XLON 
 
1113             126.40          11:34:39         00368215862TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             126.20          12:03:46         00368216505TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             126.20          12:03:46         00368216506TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 413333 
EQS News ID:  2253288 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 08:04 ET (13:04 GMT)


