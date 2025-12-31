Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Dec-2025 / 13:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 31 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,013 Highest price paid per share: 126.40p Lowest price paid per share: 125.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.9560p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,384,785 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,356,791 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,356,791 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.9560p 13,013

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 609 125.80 08:44:02 00368116068TRLO1 XLON 489 125.60 08:46:31 00368118748TRLO1 XLON 158 125.60 08:46:31 00368118749TRLO1 XLON 152 125.60 08:55:24 00368132526TRLO1 XLON 618 126.00 09:17:31 00368163745TRLO1 XLON 288 125.80 09:17:31 00368163746TRLO1 XLON 341 125.80 09:17:31 00368163747TRLO1 XLON 629 125.80 09:17:35 00368163787TRLO1 XLON 293 126.00 09:47:41 00368200755TRLO1 XLON 4835 126.00 09:47:41 00368200756TRLO1 XLON 1186 126.00 09:47:55 00368201046TRLO1 XLON 614 125.80 10:59:04 00368215088TRLO1 XLON 602 125.40 11:02:10 00368215250TRLO1 XLON 289 126.00 11:27:53 00368215679TRLO1 XLON 200 126.20 11:34:18 00368215855TRLO1 XLON 1113 126.40 11:34:39 00368215862TRLO1 XLON 437 126.20 12:03:46 00368216505TRLO1 XLON 160 126.20 12:03:46 00368216506TRLO1 XLON

