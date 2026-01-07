Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jan-2026 / 17:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 7 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 132.00p Lowest price paid per share: 128.00p 130.7417p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,629,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,111,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,111,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.7417p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 229 128.40 08:18:05 00369228841TRLO1 XLON 828 128.40 08:18:05 00369228842TRLO1 XLON 50 128.60 08:22:27 00369232373TRLO1 XLON 1089 128.60 08:30:29 00369238042TRLO1 XLON 301 128.00 08:30:36 00369238126TRLO1 XLON 295 128.00 08:30:36 00369238127TRLO1 XLON 595 128.20 08:37:52 00369243238TRLO1 XLON 611 128.20 08:47:16 00369249580TRLO1 XLON 610 128.40 09:05:48 00369263936TRLO1 XLON 618 128.20 09:05:48 00369263937TRLO1 XLON 291 128.40 09:06:23 00369264427TRLO1 XLON 578 128.40 09:06:23 00369264428TRLO1 XLON 300 128.40 09:06:37 00369264672TRLO1 XLON 637 128.80 09:17:52 00369275313TRLO1 XLON 630 129.00 09:41:05 00369304172TRLO1 XLON 85 129.00 09:42:42 00369306467TRLO1 XLON 509 129.00 09:42:42 00369306468TRLO1 XLON 290 129.80 10:02:55 00369327862TRLO1 XLON 155 129.80 10:02:55 00369327863TRLO1 XLON 450 129.80 10:02:55 00369327864TRLO1 XLON 142 130.40 10:47:44 00369330563TRLO1 XLON 242 130.40 10:47:44 00369330564TRLO1 XLON 610 130.40 10:52:17 00369330761TRLO1 XLON 90 130.80 11:04:11 00369331312TRLO1 XLON 250 130.60 11:04:46 00369331326TRLO1 XLON 363 130.60 11:04:46 00369331327TRLO1 XLON 604 130.40 11:04:47 00369331329TRLO1 XLON 416 130.20 11:18:29 00369331902TRLO1 XLON 190 130.20 11:18:29 00369331903TRLO1 XLON 606 130.20 11:18:29 00369331904TRLO1 XLON 568 130.40 11:18:56 00369331915TRLO1 XLON 169 130.40 11:18:56 00369331916TRLO1 XLON 343 130.20 11:30:33 00369332397TRLO1 XLON 274 130.20 11:30:33 00369332398TRLO1 XLON 128 130.40 11:40:46 00369332751TRLO1 XLON 19 130.20 11:40:47 00369332753TRLO1 XLON 591 130.20 11:40:49 00369332755TRLO1 XLON 120 130.40 11:42:00 00369332781TRLO1 XLON 307 130.20 12:07:27 00369333584TRLO1 XLON 317 130.20 12:07:27 00369333585TRLO1 XLON 176 130.20 12:11:13 00369333741TRLO1 XLON 594 131.40 12:23:02 00369334159TRLO1 XLON 622 131.20 12:31:45 00369334493TRLO1 XLON 645 131.00 12:35:52 00369334638TRLO1 XLON 213 131.40 12:48:01 00369334974TRLO1 XLON 154 131.40 12:48:01 00369334975TRLO1 XLON 283 131.40 12:50:07 00369335024TRLO1 XLON 638 131.20 12:50:07 00369335025TRLO1 XLON 200 131.40 13:02:49 00369335462TRLO1 XLON 65 131.60 13:05:28 00369335543TRLO1 XLON 600 131.40 13:06:09 00369335564TRLO1 XLON 50 131.40 13:13:03 00369335757TRLO1 XLON 155 131.40 13:13:03 00369335758TRLO1 XLON 605 131.20 13:14:50 00369335788TRLO1 XLON 645 131.00 13:14:55 00369335790TRLO1 XLON 629 131.40 13:54:12 00369337319TRLO1 XLON 426 131.20 13:58:43 00369337519TRLO1 XLON 316 131.40 13:58:43 00369337520TRLO1 XLON 156 131.40 13:58:43 00369337521TRLO1 XLON 200 131.60 14:18:45 00369338343TRLO1 XLON 300 131.60 14:18:45 00369338344TRLO1 XLON 1099 131.80 14:26:13 00369338671TRLO1 XLON 565 131.80 14:26:13 00369338672TRLO1 XLON 119 131.80 14:26:13 00369338673TRLO1 XLON 15252 132.00 14:28:57 00369338833TRLO1 XLON 2404 131.60 14:28:57 00369338834TRLO1 XLON 601 131.60 14:28:57 00369338835TRLO1 XLON 253 131.40 14:29:23 00369338851TRLO1 XLON 365 131.40 14:29:23 00369338852TRLO1 XLON

625 131.80 14:29:36 00369338865TRLO1 XLON 209 131.20 14:30:04 00369339224TRLO1 XLON 395 131.20 14:30:04 00369339225TRLO1 XLON 608 131.00 14:33:06 00369340170TRLO1 XLON 606 131.00 14:33:11 00369340183TRLO1 XLON 591 130.80 14:33:12 00369340185TRLO1 XLON 594 130.40 14:48:02 00369341956TRLO1 XLON 624 130.20 14:49:12 00369342088TRLO1 XLON 619 130.20 15:05:43 00369343256TRLO1 XLON 605 130.20 15:08:48 00369343419TRLO1 XLON 602 130.00 15:08:48 00369343420TRLO1 XLON 613 130.00 15:08:48 00369343421TRLO1 XLON 613 129.80 15:16:21 00369343859TRLO1 XLON 643 129.80 15:29:14 00369344589TRLO1 XLON 613 129.80 15:36:34 00369345084TRLO1 XLON 644 129.80 15:42:40 00369345574TRLO1 XLON 38 130.20 15:43:18 00369345611TRLO1 XLON 571 130.20 15:43:18 00369345612TRLO1 XLON 627 130.00 15:43:19 00369345613TRLO1 XLON 601 130.00 15:53:30 00369346124TRLO1 XLON 600 130.00 15:53:30 00369346125TRLO1 XLON 597 130.40 15:54:11 00369346158TRLO1 XLON 278 130.40 15:56:06 00369346314TRLO1 XLON 316 130.40 15:56:06 00369346315TRLO1 XLON 594 130.60 16:05:09 00369346926TRLO1 XLON 593 130.60 16:05:09 00369346927TRLO1 XLON 1167 131.00 16:05:09 00369346928TRLO1 XLON 568 131.00 16:05:09 00369346929TRLO1 XLON 97 131.00 16:05:09 00369346930TRLO1 XLON 295 130.80 16:06:42 00369347054TRLO1 XLON 320 130.80 16:06:42 00369347055TRLO1 XLON 636 130.40 16:16:53 00369348071TRLO1 XLON 635 130.40 16:16:53 00369348072TRLO1 XLON 3197 130.60 16:16:53 00369348073TRLO1 XLON 236 130.60 16:16:53 00369348074TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

