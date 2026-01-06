Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 09:59
1,440 Euro
-0,69 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,60011:55
Dow Jones News
06.01.2026 19:27 Uhr
280 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jan-2026 / 17:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

6 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  6 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            131.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             127.00p 
 
                           129.8341p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,564,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,176,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,176,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      129.8341p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
557             127.00          08:30:37         00368951739TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             127.80          08:42:10         00368958498TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             127.60          08:45:30         00368960922TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             128.60          08:51:08         00368964331TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             128.60          09:06:49         00368973367TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             128.80          09:06:54         00368973410TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             129.00          09:07:10         00368973563TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             129.40          09:16:37         00368981040TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             129.40          09:16:37         00368981041TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             130.40          09:16:51         00368981415TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             130.40          09:16:55         00368981499TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             131.00          09:17:22         00368981851TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             131.00          09:21:32         00368985207TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              131.00          09:21:49         00368985478TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             131.00          09:21:49         00368985479TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             131.00          09:24:41         00368987643TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             130.80          09:24:41         00368987644TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             131.00          09:31:50         00368993433TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             130.80          09:31:51         00368993434TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             130.80          09:47:31         00369006047TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              130.20          09:47:31         00369006049TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             130.20          09:47:31         00369006050TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             130.00          09:47:32         00369006060TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             130.40          09:47:41         00369006259TRLO1     XLON 
 
1175             130.40          10:04:32         00369019111TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             131.40          10:15:35         00369019413TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             131.40          10:19:20         00369019531TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             131.40          10:35:13         00369019989TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             131.20          10:42:58         00369020265TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             131.00          11:08:03         00369021045TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             130.40          11:09:01         00369021171TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             130.40          11:09:01         00369021172TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             130.60          11:16:28         00369021608TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             130.00          11:20:13         00369021800TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             130.00          11:20:13         00369021801TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             130.00          11:20:13         00369021802TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             129.20          11:22:51         00369022010TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             128.80          11:38:30         00369022593TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             128.80          11:38:30         00369022594TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             128.60          11:41:10         00369022656TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             128.60          12:05:00         00369023458TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             128.60          12:05:00         00369023459TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             128.40          12:05:31         00369023500TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             128.00          12:06:51         00369023544TRLO1     XLON 
 
812             128.40          12:14:23         00369023777TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              128.40          12:14:23         00369023778TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             128.20          12:17:51         00369023858TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             128.40          12:34:08         00369024249TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             129.20          12:44:32         00369024591TRLO1     XLON 
 
1844             129.40          12:58:52         00369025111TRLO1     XLON 
 
1190             129.60          13:11:03         00369025472TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             129.40          13:19:45         00369025854TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              129.80          13:27:58         00369026077TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             129.80          13:27:58         00369026078TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             129.40          13:50:27         00369026813TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             129.40          13:53:31         00369026931TRLO1     XLON 
 
263             129.40          13:54:44         00369026969TRLO1     XLON 
 
1002             129.40          13:54:44         00369026970TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             129.40          13:59:20         00369027113TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             129.40          14:06:08         00369027509TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             130.00          14:12:08         00369027782TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             130.00          14:12:08         00369027783TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             130.00          14:12:08         00369027784TRLO1     XLON 
 
1466             130.00          14:12:08         00369027785TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             130.00          14:12:08         00369027786TRLO1     XLON 
 
1199             130.00          14:12:08         00369027787TRLO1     XLON 
 
1243             130.40          14:46:04         00369029998TRLO1     XLON 
 
1196             130.20          14:46:06         00369030002TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              130.60          14:50:07         00369030321TRLO1     XLON
200             130.60          14:50:07         00369030322TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             130.60          14:50:07         00369030323TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             130.60          14:54:32         00369030620TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              130.60          14:54:32         00369030621TRLO1     XLON 
 
1257             130.60          14:54:32         00369030622TRLO1     XLON 
 
1289             130.20          14:56:36         00369030769TRLO1     XLON 
 
1246             130.00          15:21:20         00369032179TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             130.00          15:21:20         00369032180TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             130.00          15:21:20         00369032181TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             130.00          15:21:20         00369032182TRLO1     XLON 
 
886             130.20          15:21:35         00369032189TRLO1     XLON 
 
1869             130.20          15:21:35         00369032190TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             130.20          15:21:35         00369032191TRLO1     XLON 
 
886             130.20          15:21:35         00369032192TRLO1     XLON 
 
1198             129.80          15:29:19         00369032572TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              129.80          15:31:01         00369032727TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             129.80          15:31:01         00369032728TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              129.80          15:31:01         00369032729TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             129.60          15:32:15         00369032819TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             129.60          15:33:28         00369032912TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             129.40          15:35:09         00369033031TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             129.00          15:44:15         00369033463TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             129.00          15:44:15         00369033464TRLO1     XLON 
 
1875             129.00          15:47:18         00369033645TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             129.00          15:49:44         00369033749TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             129.00          15:49:44         00369033750TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             129.20          15:49:56         00369033756TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             129.80          16:01:42         00369034869TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             129.60          16:02:13         00369034888TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             129.60          16:02:13         00369034889TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             129.60          16:02:13         00369034890TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              129.60          16:03:06         00369034928TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             129.60          16:03:06         00369034929TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             130.40          16:12:25         00369035539TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             130.40          16:12:57         00369035599TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              130.40          16:17:19         00369035964TRLO1     XLON 
 
1912             130.20          16:17:20         00369035965TRLO1     XLON 
 
1504             130.00          16:17:21         00369035966TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             130.00          16:17:21         00369035967TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             130.20          16:17:24         00369035970TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             130.20          16:17:24         00369035971TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             129.80          16:17:43         00369035992TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             129.80          16:19:50         00369036160TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 413929 
EQS News ID:  2255652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2255652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2026 12:51 ET (17:51 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
