Aflac Incorporated: A New Career and a Shared Mission

Brittany Smith, before she became an Aflac agent in 2024, embarked on a personal mission to support families facing pediatric brain cancer.

For Brittany and her husband, Brandon, that drive started when they learned their son, Gunner, had a life-threatening brain tumor known as a high-grade multiform glioma in August 2017. After a six-hour emergency brain surgery, six weeks of daily proton radiation and 48 weeks of chemotherapy, Gunner finished treatments just in time for Halloween 2018. He was cancer free until the following February. After two more surgeries, Gunner's cancer remained stable for nearly a year before discovering it had spread again in May 2020. A year and multiple treatments later, Gunner passed away at home with his loving parents and sisters by his side.

In Gunner's memory, Brittany and Brandon established the All Heart Gunner Foundation to provide financial support to other children and families facing pediatric brain cancer. Named for Gunner's mantra for fighting his brain cancer with an "All Heart" mentality, the foundation serves families across the country whose children have been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"We know that moment when you're told your child has cancer - it changes the entire family in an instant," said Brittany. "Through the All Heart Gunner Foundation, we want to be a comfort for families faced with pediatric brain cancer and help alleviate the financial burden as much as possible so the family can put their time and attention on what matters most: getting their baby better."

Learn more about All Heart Gunner at allheartgunner.com.

After getting the All Heart Gunner Foundation up and running, Brittany learned about Aflac and how its mission closely mirrored the heart of her own foundation - to provide financial support to individuals during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. She explored an opportunity to join the flock and very quickly discovered it was a natural fit. During a presentation at a sales team meeting, she learned about the My Special Aflac Duck program and Aflac's long-standing commitment to those facing pediatric cancer as well as blood disorders like sickle cell disease.

"During the nearly four years that Gunner bravely walked this road, we were unaware of the profound impact Aflac was making throughout the world of pediatric cancer and blood disorders," said Brittany. "I was already familiar with the cancer policy - and that coverage for dependent children is included at no additional cost - but I soon learned that Aflac's level of commitment and care extends even further."

For more than 30 years, Aflac employees, independent agents and The Aflac Foundation, Inc., have contributed nearly $200 million to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to support research and treatment for pediatric cancer and blood disorders. A meaningful component of that mission is My Special Aflac Duck, a robotic companion designed to help provide comfort to pediatric patients with cancer or sickle cell disease. It also helps these children communicate with their parents, siblings, medical professionals and other caregivers.

Now, families who receive support from the All Heart Gunner Foundation will also receive their own My Special Aflac Duck to help support their child as they go through their cancer journey.

"Navigating a cancer or sickle cell diagnosis, treatment and throughout life can be challenging at any stage, so we introduced My Special Aflac Duck in 2018 to help these patients feel like they're not alone. Since then, we've delivered more than 41,000 ducks to help provide comfort to these patients and their families," said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility. "We're so grateful for organizations like All Heart Gunner that help those facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders, and we're thrilled to be able to provide a cuddly companion for the children and families they support."

Along with My Special Aflac Duck and its accessories comes a suite of resources, including information on all of the functions and features of My Special Aflac Duck and the app; facilitation cards for meditation, communication, medical play, etc.; printable activities designed for play, relationship-building, empowerment and mindfulness - helping to provide distraction in busy or challenging environments - interactive use case guides to explore how My Special Aflac Duck can be used in different settings; FAQs; and additional support.

This comforting companion is available free of charge to children ages 3 and up with cancer or sickle cell disease.

Learn more about My Special Aflac Duck and Aflac's commitment to supporting children with cancer and sickle cell disease at AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

