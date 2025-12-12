

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal vaccine advisory committee has decided to stop recommending hepatitis B vaccinations for all newborns, marking a significant change from the U.S. public health policy that's been in place for decades.



The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, whose members were chosen by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted 8 to 3 to restrict the birth dose to babies whose mothers either test positive for hepatitis B or whose status isn't known. Other infants can now begin getting vaccinated at two months, based on what parents choose.



This decision has drawn sharp criticism from clinicians and public health experts, who warn it could undo and reset over 30 years of progress. The universal vaccination approach, which started in 1991 after previous risk-based efforts didn't work, has successfully reduced pediatric hepatitis B infections by more than 99 percent.



This virus is alarmingly contagious, as it can survive on surfaces for up to a week, and nearly 90 percent of infants who get infected end up with chronic conditions that can lead to liver cancer or possible liver failure.



Medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics along with 45 other groups, have labeled the decision as 'deeply alarming.' Some states, like Massachusetts and Maryland, have already stated that they will not be ready to comply to the new guidelines.



Researchers estimate that this policy change could lead to over 1,400 more childhood infections each year, causing a concern among medical practitioners.



The upcoming months will determine whether hospitals continue to administer the birth dose in spite of the federal change and whether decades of progress in preventing childhood hepatitis B can be maintained as states and medical associations resist.



