RLTR Outperforms NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Palantir (PLTR), and Meta (META) Amid Surge in Investor Interest following LG Content Announcement.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced that its stock price surged in trading today, dramatically outperforming major artificial intelligence (AI) equities after the company revealed that content created entirely by its proprietary intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence "RI", has begun featured placement on LG Smart TVs throughout the United States, including on the home screen and alongside other promoted programming. Investors responded decisively, sending RLTR shares sharply higher on heavy volume and positioning it as the day's top AI sector performer.

In contrast to larger peers, RLTR soared while well-known AI stocks saw only declines. Today's closing performance (December 12, 2025) includes:

ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR): + 25% (approximate gain)

NVIDIA (NVDA): -3.27%

Alphabet (GOOGL): -1.01%

Palantir (PLTR): -2.12%

Meta Platforms (META): -1.30%

ReelTime's outsized gain follows its LG Smart TV breakthrough, placing RI-generated content in front of tens of potentially millions of U.S. households via LG's home screen carousel. "This isn't just a technological milestone, it's a defining moment in the history of media," said Barry Henthorn, ReelTime's CEO and CTO. RLTR's rally underscores growing investor confidence in Reel Intelligence's competitive edge over conventional AI providers.

Reel Intelligence (RI): Smarter, Greener, and More Capable Than Traditional AI

Reel Intelligence is not just another AI, it is fundamentally more advanced, efficient, and sustainable. Unlike traditional AI systems that rely on expensive GPUs and energy-hungry data centers, RI operates on a chip-agnostic, fully distributed architecture. This eliminates the need for specialized silicon or centralized cloud infrastructure, enabling RI to run across billions of everyday devices while drastically reducing cost and environmental impact.

This platform-agnostic and geography-independent design makes RI resilient to hardware shortages, energy constraints, and geopolitical supply risks. It can operate everywhere, all at once, with a fraction of the power required by legacy AI systems.

Reel Intelligence is capable of generating broadcast-quality 4K video, lifelike images, music, advanced research, and even software code, all from a single platform. Its ability to handle such a wide range of content creation tasks, while maintaining lower energy use and hardware dependency, has led many experts to recognize it as one of the most advanced and environmentally responsible AI platforms in the industry.

While other AI companies grapple with rising chip costs, data center limitations, and carbon footprints, ReelTime is uniquely positioned to scale efficiently and sustainably. RI's independence from any single hardware vendor or cloud platform has made it an attractive solution for partners, investors, and environmentally conscious enterprises alike.

About ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR)

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTC:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Media Contact:

Barry Henthorn, CEO - ReelTime Media

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: www.ReelTime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reeltimes-rltr-stock-surges-past-ai-giants-following-lg-smart-tv-1117147