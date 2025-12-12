

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has dropped GPT-5.2, the latest version of its AI models aimed at making it easier for users to tackle complex tasks in their everyday jobs.



A lot of users with ChatGPT Enterprise have expressed that they are saving nearly an hour every day due to AI, and the company thinks GPT-5.2 will move further with improved reasoning, better handling of long documents, and more reliable coding and data tasks.



This new model shows notable improvements in various industry standards, often matching or exceeding what human experts can do for many structured knowledge tasks. Early users from companies like Notion, Shopify, and Zoom have mentioned how well it handles lengthy, multi-step workflows, produces higher-quality spreadsheets and presentations, and uses external tools more accurately.



Developers are also seeing solid progress in software engineering, whether it's debugging or creating interactive user interfaces.



With its upgraded vision capabilities and knack for understanding long contexts, GPT-5.2 can analyze charts, technical diagrams, and lengthy texts more effectively, which is useful and handy in areas like research, operations, and design.



The new program makes fewer factual errors compared to earlier versions, but OpenAI still emphasizes the importance of human oversight for sensitive or critical tasks.



GPT-5.2 is now coming out with paid ChatGPT subscriptions and is available to developers via the API, marking another step forward in AI-driven workplace productivity.



