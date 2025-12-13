

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against the euro in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie eased to 1.6193 against the euro.



The loonie eased to 1.3795 against the greenback, from an early nearly 3-month high of 1.3753.



The loonie retreated to 112.87 against the yen, from an early 1-1/2-year high of 113.44.



The currency may find support around 1.64 against the euro, 1.40 against the greenback and 110.00 against the yen.



