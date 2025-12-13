

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX). The changes will take effect prior to market open on Monday, December 22, 2025.



Six companies will be added to the Index: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), Ferrovial SE (FER), Insmed Inc. (INSM), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), and Western Digital Corp. (WDC).



Following this year's reconstitution, six companies will be removed from the Index: Biogen Inc. (BIIB), CDW Corporation (CDW), GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), and The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD).



