Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-K, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

For the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue - 1,760,856 - 869,376 - 592,944 - 3,223,176 Less significant expense categories (1)- Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 241,265 78,260 37,829 357,354 Other revenue driven costs (2) 32,004 17,322 12,617 61,943 Personnel costs (3) 377,013 201,584 159,476 738,073 Advertising and marketing 84,168 85,491 94,958 264,617 Other segment expenses (4) 241,901 85,453 98,973 426,327 Segment income - 784,505 - 401,266 - 189,091 - 1,374,862

For the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue - 1,471,131 - 718,543 - 418,017 - 2,607,691 Less significant expense categories (1)- Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 199,411 77,717 88,283 365,411 Other revenue driven costs (2) 32,695 13,209 7,756 53,660 Personnel costs (3) 354,334 203,611 164,119 722,064 Advertising and marketing 42,564 32,527 63,014 138,105 Other segment expenses (4) 271,265 101,146 124,061 496,472 Segment income (loss) - 570,862 - 290,333 - (29,216 - - 831,979

For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue - 5,917,423 - 2,189,656 - 2,364,496 - 10,471,575 Less significant expense categories (1)- Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 789,293 232,363 304,204 1,325,860 Other revenue driven costs (2) 115,195 43,081 47,492 205,768 Personnel costs (3) 1,377,831 726,050 688,096 2,791,977 Advertising and marketing 301,687 240,204 333,429 875,320 Other segment expenses (4) 1,077,753 372,367 453,578 1,903,698 Segment income - 2,255,664 - 575,591 - 537,697 - 3,368,952

For the 52 weeks ended September 29, 2024 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue - 5,960,259 - 2,036,280 - 1,915,721 - 9,912,260 Less significant expense categories (1)- Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 747,473 276,729 388,476 1,412,678 Other revenue driven costs (2) 158,815 46,632 46,729 252,176 Personnel costs (3) 1,328,979 659,088 653,428 2,641,495 Advertising and marketing 340,586 225,087 310,304 875,977 Other segment expenses (4) 1,089,527 371,525 443,863 1,904,915 Segment income - 2,294,879 - 457,219 - 72,921 - 2,825,019

(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM. (2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume. (3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes. (4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes

For the 13 weeks ended For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Consolidated segment income - 1,374,862 - 831,979 - 3,368,952 - 2,825,019 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses (1) 213,686 300,274 1,063,397 1,211,764 Depreciation and amortization 226,377 199,319 885,996 871,967 Contested proxy and related matters, net - 2,988 (670,814 - 2,040,810 Tornado expenses and write-offs, net - - - (53,755 - Legal settlement - - - 75,000 Other operating expenses, net 15,598 26,980 29,296 62,734 Other (income), net (21,523 - (31,623 - (78,573 - (132,948 - Interest expense 53,193 81,729 219,341 229,244 Income (loss) before income taxes - 887,531 - 252,312 - 1,920,309 - (1,479,797 -

(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, directors fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.

Additional Segment Data

For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Depreciation and amortization: Georgia Park - 396,987 - 357,522 Missouri Park 218,429 231,734 Texas Park 268,923 281,055 Corporate 1,657 1,656 Total depreciation and amortization - 885,996 - 871,967 For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Capital expenditures: Georgia Park - 1,038,800 - 593,515 Missouri Park 116,538 100,428 Texas Park 121,484 213,012 Total capital expenditures - 1,276,822 - 906,955 As of September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Total assets: Georgia Park - 8,043,972 - 7,520,918 Missouri Park 3,299,882 3,399,324 Texas Park 8,135,982 7,812,661 Corporate 19,606 461,168 Total assets - 19,499,442 - 19,194,071 Total cash & short-term investments: Georgia Park - 1,920,827 - 1,800,623 Missouri Park 888,745 870,918 Texas Park 1,053,298 570,122 Corporate 14,524 82,705 Total cash & short-term investments - 3,877,394 - 3,324,368 Total assets less cash & short-term investments: Georgia Park - 6,123,145 - 5,720,295 Missouri Park 2,411,137 2,528,406 Texas Park 7,082,684 7,242,539 Corporate 5,082 378,463 Total assets less cash & short-term investments - 15,622,048 - 15,869,703



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025 on December 15, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com . Please send your email questions in as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 15th. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

