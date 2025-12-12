Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Obtains Final Court Approval for Merger of Equals with Anglo American

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that Teck has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously-announced plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, involving, among other things, the merger of equals of Anglo American plc ("Anglo American") and Teck (the "Merger").

The Merger remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature, including receipt of applicable competition and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions globally.

Further details regarding the Merger are set out in Teck's management information circular dated November 3, 2025 (the "Circular"), which is available under Teck's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "can", "could", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "predict", "likely", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected timing of completion of the Merger, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, future outlook and anticipated events, such as the ability of Anglo American and Teck to complete the Merger, the ability of Teck and Anglo American to obtain all required regulatory approvals, the ability of Teck and Anglo American to satisfy all other conditions to the Merger and the strategic vision of the merger between Teck and Anglo American following the closing of the Merger. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause actual results to vary materially.

Forward-looking information is based on the information available at the time those statements are made and are of good faith belief of the officers and directors of Teck and Anglo American as of the time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the Merger will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory approvals and other conditions to the closing of the Merger or for other reasons, public perception of the Merger, market reaction to the Merger, the negative impact that the failure to complete the Merger for any reason could have on the business of Anglo American or Teck, the ability of Anglo American and Teck to successfully integrate and capture expected synergies, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in Anglo American's or Teck's disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time.

Teck assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks, assumptions and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, the Merger and Teck's business can be found in the Circular in respect of the Merger filed under Teck's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources -

