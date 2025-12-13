Dundee Corporation Announces Closing of the Sale of its Interest in Android Industries

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") is pleased to announce that the ownership group of Android Industries, L.L.C. ("Android") has now closed the previously announced sale of their interests in Android. The Corporation held a 20% interest in Android, a private company and leading high technology-enabled assembler and sequencer of complex assemblies for the automotive industry.

As a result of the closing of this transaction, Dundee received cash proceeds of approximately C$27.3 million at closing net of tax holdbacks and fees, with an incremental C$15.3 million payable contingent upon the release of all escrows. "At long last, the closing of the sale of our 20% interest in Android represents a significant milestone for Dundee as we rationalize what remains of our non-core legacy asset portfolio," said Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation. "I would like to extend my congratulations to the team for their exceptional effort in getting this deal to the finish line. This divesture underscores the Corporation's commitment to optimizing its asset portfolio and delivering value to shareholders. We remain focused on executing on our strategic objectives and pursuing growth within the mining sector".

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

