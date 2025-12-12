Anzeige
Samstag, 13.12.2025
Breaking News: Parazero Technologies und die Bundespolizei!
WKN: A403UF | ISIN: SE0022049920 | Ticker-Symbol: LS60
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 08:04
0,604 Euro
-2,89 % -0,018
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 21:00 Uhr
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: CLS initiates recruitment process for permanent Chief Financial Officer

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) ("CLS") today announces that the company has decided to transition from its current interim, part-time consulting CFO arrangement to a permanent and fully employed Chief Financial Officer. The recruitment process for this position has now been initiated.

The decision reflects CLS's ambition to strengthen its financial leadership and establish a more cost efficient, long-term, scalable structure that supports the company's continued growth, operational focus, and international expansion.

"Our business is entering a stage where a full-time CFO is essential to support the organization, drive financial performance, and ensure strong alignment with our strategic priorities," says Dan Mogren, CEO of CLS.

The current interim CFO solution will remain in place during the recruitment process to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

For more information, please contact:

Dan J. Mogren, CEO, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 70-590 11 40

E-post: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com

About CLS

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System and ClearPoint Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy System with sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy. The products are marketed and sold through partners for image-guided laser ablation. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Germany, the United States and a marketing company in Singapore. CLS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB.

For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se

This disclosure contains information that CLS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 12-12-2025 21:00 CET.


