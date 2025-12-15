

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TKY.F), a Japanese electronics and semiconductor company, on Monday announced the release of EVAROS, a next-generation batch thermal processing system for 300 mm wafers, designed to support advanced semiconductor manufacturing.



EVAROS can process up to 200 wafers per batch, exceeding the capacity of previous TEL systems, and features faster wafer transfer for higher productivity. A newly developed multi-zone control heater improves thermal uniformity and reduces temperature ramp and stabilization times, while large-diameter exhaust ducts enable the high-precision deposition control required for ALD and other advanced processes.



Tokyo Electron said the system cuts electricity, cooling water, and gas consumption, resulting in about 25% lower CO? emissions per wafer compared with the previous TELINDY PLUS. Additional features include automatic wafer carrier position adjustment for easier installation and maintenance, and a new system controller designed to support future autonomous functions.



'EVAROS represents a major evolution in batch thermal processing systems, a field where we have cultivated basic technologies for many years,' said Shigeki Nakatani, Vice President & General Manager, TFF BU.



