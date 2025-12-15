

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SKFOF.PK), a specialty chemicals company, on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Finja. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Finja, which generates net sales of about CHF 60 million, is a Swedish producer and system provider offering a comprehensive range of dry mortars, floor-leveling compounds, and façade systems.



Sika said the acquisition will broaden its product offering and customer reach, as the two companies' portfolios and customer bases are complementary. The deal is expected to create significant cross-selling opportunities and strengthen Sika's position as a one-stop supplier to both direct and distribution customers.



The company added that Finja's recent investments to enhance efficiency and expand production capacity at its two sites will allow Sika to increase local production and offer a wider range of locally manufactured solutions, supporting growth in Sweden and other Nordic countries.



In addition, Finja's expertise in low-carbon mortars, cold-climate solutions, and advanced digital tools is expected to strengthen Sika Sweden's growth platform and create opportunities to leverage these capabilities across other markets.



Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA, said, 'The acquisition of Finja will provide us with great opportunities to increase our presence in the Nordic construction markets. With our global expertise and strong organization, we can leverage Finja's extensive product range, wide distribution network, and innovative digital tools to unlock substantial cross-selling potential and customer benefits.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News