Danske Bank A/S: Danske Bank confirms conclusion of US Department of Justice probation

15 December 2025



Danske Bank confirms conclusion of US Department of Justice probation

Danske Bank confirms that its three-year corporate probation with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has now been concluded. The conclusion marks the end of the process to resolve the case with the American authorities related to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank's former Estonia branch.

Carsten Egeriis, CEO, Danske Bank, says:

"We have now successfully concluded the process with the DoJ, which also means that all formal processes with regulatory authorities in relation to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank's former Estonia branch have now been finalized. The historical events and the consequences that followed have profoundly shaped our organisation and transformed our culture, and we remain steadfast in ensuring that such practices have no place at Danske Bank today or in the future."

Background

In December 2022, Danske Bank entered into final coordinated resolutions with the DoJ, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Danish Special Crime Unit (SCU) following investigations into failings and misconduct related to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank's former Estonia branch.

As communicated in Company announcement no. 16/2022, Danske Bank was placed on corporate probation for three years from 13 December 2022 until 13 December 2025, as part of the Bank's agreement with DoJ.

