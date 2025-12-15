Anzeige
WKN: 850857 | ISIN: DK0010274414 | Ticker-Symbol: DSN
Tradegate
15.12.25 | 08:16
41,220 Euro
+0,78 % +0,320
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,82041,19008:34
40,79041,20008:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2025 07:36 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Danske Bank A/S: Danske Bank confirms conclusion of US Department of Justice probation

Company announcement no. 55 2025

Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00

15 December 2025

Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank confirms conclusion of US Department of Justice probation

Danske Bank confirms that its three-year corporate probation with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has now been concluded. The conclusion marks the end of the process to resolve the case with the American authorities related to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank's former Estonia branch.

Carsten Egeriis, CEO, Danske Bank, says:

"We have now successfully concluded the process with the DoJ, which also means that all formal processes with regulatory authorities in relation to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank's former Estonia branch have now been finalized. The historical events and the consequences that followed have profoundly shaped our organisation and transformed our culture, and we remain steadfast in ensuring that such practices have no place at Danske Bank today or in the future."

Background

In December 2022, Danske Bank entered into final coordinated resolutions with the DoJ, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Danish Special Crime Unit (SCU) following investigations into failings and misconduct related to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank's former Estonia branch.

As communicated in Company announcement no. 16/2022, Danske Bank was placed on corporate probation for three years from 13 December 2022 until 13 December 2025, as part of the Bank's agreement with DoJ.

Danske Bank

Contact: Helga Heyn, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


