

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) revealed earnings for full year of DKK23.037 billion



The company's bottom line totaled DKK23.037 billion, or DKK27.9 per share. This compares with DKK23.629 billion, or DKK27.8 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to DKK56.840 billion from DKK56.405 billion last year.



Danske Bank A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



